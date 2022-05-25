The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 20 to September 5.

This year’s performers range from the Barenaked Ladies to TLC & Shaggy.

Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.

PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2022

The B-52s Farewell Tour

Date: August 20

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Blue Rodeo

Date: August 21

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell

Date: August 23

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

CAKE

Date: August 24

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: a Tribute to the Beatles

Date: August 25

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Stars of Drag “A Night of True Colours”

Date: August 26

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Gipsy King featuring Nicolas Reyes

Date: August 27

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Chicago

Date: August 28

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Steve Miller Band

Date: August 30

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

TLC & Shaggy

Date: August 31

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

Brothers Osborne

Date: September 1

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Nelly

Date: September 2

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

BACHMAN CUMMINGS

Date: September 3

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

The Beach Boys

Date: September 4

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Chaka Khan & Patti Labelle

Date: September 5

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets range from $15 – $20. Learn more here.

PNE 2022 Dates

Duration of Fair: August 20 to September 5

Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM

