The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 20 to September 5.
This year’s performers range from the Barenaked Ladies to TLC & Shaggy.
Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.
PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2022
The B-52s Farewell Tour
Date: August 20
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Blue Rodeo
Date: August 21
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell
Date: August 23
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
CAKE
Date: August 24
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: a Tribute to the Beatles
Date: August 25
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Stars of Drag “A Night of True Colours”
Date: August 26
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Gipsy King featuring Nicolas Reyes
Date: August 27
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Chicago
Date: August 28
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Steve Miller Band
Date: August 30
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
TLC & Shaggy
Date: August 31
Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm
Brothers Osborne
Date: September 1
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Nelly
Date: September 2
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
BACHMAN CUMMINGS
Date: September 3
Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm
The Beach Boys
Date: September 4
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Chaka Khan & Patti Labelle
Date: September 5
Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm
All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets range from $15 – $20. Learn more here.
PNE 2022 Dates
Duration of Fair: August 20 to September 5
Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM
