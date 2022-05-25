The PNE Just Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing

604 Now | @604now | May 25, 2022
News
pne concerts
Photo: Pacific National Exhibition (PNE)

The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 20 to September 5.

This year’s performers range from the Barenaked Ladies to TLC & Shaggy.

Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.

RELATED: Playland Announces It’s Opening Date Just In Time For Summer

PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2022

pne concerts

Photo: @jennchanphotography / Flickr

The B-52s Farewell Tour

Date: August 20

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Blue Rodeo

Date: August 21

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell

Date: August 23

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

CAKE

Date: August 24

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: a Tribute to the Beatles

Date: August 25

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Stars of Drag “A Night of True Colours”

Date: August 26

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Gipsy King featuring Nicolas Reyes

Date: August 27

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Chicago

Date: August 28

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Steve Miller Band

Date: August 30

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

TLC & Shaggy

Date: August 31

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

Brothers Osborne

Date: September 1

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Nelly

Date: September 2

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

BACHMAN CUMMINGS

Date: September 3

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

The Beach Boys

Date: September 4

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Chaka Khan & Patti Labelle

Date: September 5

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

 

All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets range from $15 – $20. Learn more here.

PNE 2022 Dates

Duration of Fair: August 20 to September 5

Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Log in or create an account to save content