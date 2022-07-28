TGIF! The weekend has finally arrived and there’s a lot going on around the city.

Plus, the forecast calls for warm temperatures and sunshine all weekend long, so get out and about to take advantage of it.

Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Celebration of Light Fireworks Finale

The Honda Celebration of Light is the world’s largest offshore fireworks competition and one of Canada’s biggest celebrations.

The weekend’s schedule is as follows:

Spain – Saturday, July 30: 10pm to 10:25pm.

Remember to get there early to secure one of these 12 good spot. While you’re waiting, you can enjoy the free live entertainment on the beach, and an air show courtesy of Red Bull at 7:40 pm. Here’s the full schedule.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30 at 10pm

Vancouver Pride Parade

Pride Week will wrap up with the annual Vancouver Pride Parade in Vancouver’s West End, celebrating the city’s LGBTQIA2+ community.

In 2022 the festival’s theme is “Together Again,” to mark the full return of Vancouver’s in-person pride activities since the start of the pandemic.

When & Where: Sunday, July 31 in the West End

White Rock Sea Festival

This festival is set to return to the White Rock waterfront for three days of family-friendly entertainment. There will be a movie night at Semiahmoo Park, a traditional salmon BBQ and a White Rock’s Got Talent show.

But that’s not all. A dazzling fireworks display will also light up the sky on Saturday, July 30 at 10:15 p.m.

When & Where: Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at the White Rock waterfront

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

$1 Fried Chick-N at Win Win Chick-N

For some of the best fried chicken in the city, look no further than Win Win Chick-N.

And what’s even better, is the popular joint is offering a special deal for customers this weekend only where you can get their fried chicken for just $1.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at Win Win Chick-N

Catch a Fraser Valley Bandits Game

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team will be hosting a home game at the Langley Events Centre this weekend. The Bandits offer one of the best live sporting atmospheres in the province, and it’s something every basketball fan should definitely experience this summer. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it for free online via live stream.

The Bandits will play the Edmonton Stingers on Saturday.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30, watch online or in-person at the Langley Events Centre

Punchbowl Festival at the PNE

Soak up the best of summer at this one-day festival celebrating devilishly creative drinks, live music, and all things BBQ.

Known as one of Vancouver’s best tasting events of the year, this epic festival features over 100 vendors sampling more than 250 of the finest summer spirits, beer and cider, cocktail creations, wine, and delicious food.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30 at the PNE Fairgrounds

Powell Street Festival

The 46th annual Powell Street Festival is returning to the Downtown Eastside. It’s one of the largest and the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada.

The Powell Street Festival Society also offers year-round programs, and collaborates with local organizations, artists, and communities.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31 at Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver Street Dance Festival

The Vancouver Street Dance Festival is an annual event that celebrates and shares the city’s diverse street dance culture, providing an opportunity for the community to engage with the public.

This is the 10th anniversary of the event, which is being held in the heart of the downtown core at Robson Square.

When & Where: Saturday, July 30 at Robson Square

Happyland at the PNE

The first annual Happyland Festival will bring a fully inclusive Pride celebration to the PNE Amphitheatre and Playland Amusement Park.

It will be headlined by Orville Peck with Perfume Genius, Big Freedia and special guests.

When & Where: Sunday, July 31 at the PNE Fairgrounds

Ongoing Things To Do

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: July 15, 5-10 pm at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave.

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5 to 8pm for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: 5-8pm on Friday, 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park-goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. There’s also the new $2.7 million Skybender. In addition, the haunted house has also returned to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 11pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

