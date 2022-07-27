Playland Is Back For The Summer & Here’s Everything That’s New

Vancouver’s quintessential summertime tradition is back and there are lots of new attractions to explore, plus some old favourites. From thrilling rides to mouthwatering eats, here’s what you can look forward to at Playland this summer.

Playland New Ride

Sunny skies today and ahead for ⁦@PNE_Playland⁩ as we open our brand new thrill ride Skybender! Built by ⁦@zamperlarides⁩ of Italy it’s already wowing Playland thrill seekers pic.twitter.com/nI9J8c8byI — Laura Ballance (@LauraBallance) July 21, 2022

Guests can enjoy an all-new thrill ride this year, called the Skybender. It was created by renowned Italian ride designer Zamperla.

“Skybender is unlike anything currently available in Canada and is one of the few rides anywhere in the world offering a single rider experience,” said PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost in a news release.

Skybender features a spectacular light package, dynamic action sequences and a thrilling combination of gravity drops and accelerations.

With a total price of $2.7 million, Skybender represents the most significant investment into Playland in five years.

The iconic Wooden Roller Coaster is also finally back, after a $1 million retrofit.

Over the past twelve months, the coaster has undergone the most extensive retrofit in its 64-year history, including the addition of lap belts in the train to meet incoming safety standards.

There will be a couple of rides absent this year, including the classic Music Express and the Crazy Beach Party as both rides have now been retired.

But other favourites will be back, including AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Hells’ Gate, Hellevator, Pirate Ship and Revelation.

In addition, the Haunted Mansion will also make its return for the first time in two years.

Food

Dig into all the fair favourites at Playland this year, from hot dogs and poutines to mini donuts and other deep-fried treats.

Keep an eye out for Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos, Cheese Please, Coaster Dogs, Scoops, and What The Fudge.

Ride Side Bar

Those hoping to have a drink to calm those pre-ride jitters can enjoy a cold beverage at the Ride Side Bar & Patio.

The sprawling bar area will be open every weekend, with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The menu features fun cocktails such as Frosé (frozen rosé with vodka), Aperol Spritz and Moscow Mules. Of course, there are also a lot of beer options, including Budweiser, Corona and Parallel 49’s Trash Panda Hazy IPA.

Other drink options include White Claw, Naked Grape wine, highballs and Nutrl Vodka Sodas. Prices range from $8 to $13 per beverage with discounts during Happy Hour.

Games

Of course, there are lots of fun games to play at Playland.

Try Big Bang balloon popping, Crossbow, Derby Downs pinball racing, Jump Shot, Pop Gun, Ring Toss and more.

Playland Tickets

Tickets are limited and it’s recommended to book your time slot ahead of time to ensure your preferred date is not sold out.

Online pricing this year is as follows:

Fun Pass: $31.50

Thrill Ride Pass: $43.50

You can save $2 per ticket by booking online in advance.

