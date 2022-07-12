Vancouver Celebration of Light 2022 Fireworks Schedule

The Honda Celebration of Light is the world’s largest offshore fireworks competition and one of Canada’s biggest celebrations.

The event has been cancelled for the past two summers, but promises to return bigger than never.

Over the course of the 3 days, over a million Vancouverites watch the skies of English Bay get lit up by different countries all competing for our vote.

This year, spectators will be proud to note Canada will be competing on its home turf against Japan and Spain. The schedule is as follows:

Celebration of Light Schedule 2022

Japan – Saturday, July 23: 10pm to 10:25pm.

Canada – Wednesday, July 27: 10pm to 10:25pm.

Spain – Saturday, July 30: 10pm to 10:25pm.

Remember to get there early to secure a spot. While you’re waiting, you can enjoy the free live entertainment on the beach, and an air show courtesy of Red Bull at 7:40 pm.

