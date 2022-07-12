Here’s Every Movie You Can Watch For Free at Stanley Park This Summer

One of the most anticipated events of Summer—Fresh Air Cinema, has returned for the 2022 season.

The films will run every Tuesday at dusk, from July 5th to August 23rd at Second Beach in Stanley Park, beside the pool.

The event is free to attend, and it is recommended to bring your own blankets and lawn chairs.

Reserved seating will be available for $28.64 which will give you a guaranteed spot right at the front. The inflatable movie screen is four storeys tall and will entertain Vancouverites with a variety of popular films.

Here’s the Stanley Park outdoor movies 2022 schedule:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – The Lion King

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Zoolander

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Indiana Jones

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Jurassic Park

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – TBD

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Ferris Bueller

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Dirty Dancing

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Grease

