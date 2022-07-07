27 Fun Summer Dates Ideas To Experience in Vancouver This July

Soak up the best of summer with your significant other at your side by going on one of these idyllic summer dates in Vancouver.

From vibrant festivals and epic street parties to going for a dip and spending days on the beach, there’s something for every couple to enjoy in the city this summer.

Summer Dates in Vancouver

Potion Putt

Test your putt-putt skills on this magical golf course inspired by fantasy and fiction. There are nine wand-erful holes, where you’ll find smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages and magical portals along the way.

Address: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

Address: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Castle Fun Park

Abbotsford’s beloved Castle Fun Park has officially reopened to the public, just in time for summer. Castle Fun Park owners have actively worked to restore the attraction best known for its kid-friendly rides, mini golf, and batting cages in addition to over 200 arcade games.

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the new dates and times.

Address: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Playland

Vancouver’s quintessential summertime activity is back and better than ever before. The amusement park is adding an all-new ride you can try out together, called the Skybender. Plus, they’ve given the Wooden Roller Coaster a facelift.

And of course, there’s plenty of vendors to choose if you’d prefer to just eat your way through the fair.

Address: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Folk Fest

Folk music lovers can take in some beautiful music right at the beach. The festival is set to return July 15 to 17 at Jericho Beach Park.

There’s an impressive line-up of artists who will take the stage, including performers from Korea, Chile, Mexico, Taiwan, India, Finland, USA and across Canada.

Address: Jericho Beach Park, 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

FVDED in the Park

This popular music festival will take over Holland Park for the first time since 2019. It will feature notable names across electronic, hip-hop, rap and modern R&B.

This year’s headliners are Illenium and Young Thug. It’s scheduled for July 8 to 9, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the fun.

Address: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Vancouver Craft Beer Week

The Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is back for its 11th year and there’s going to be over 150 craft beers and ciders to choose from.

Plus, expect to see lots of food trucks, chef pop-ups and live art displays. It’s taking place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. Get $20 off VIP passes here.

Address: PNE Fairgrounds, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Swimming



Couples can beat the heat together this summer by going for a scenic swim in one of the many beautiful lakes around Metro Vancouver.

Check out Sasamat Lake in Port Moody, Buntzen Lake just north of Anmore, Cultus Lake in Chilliwack and Pitt Lake near Coquitlam.

Address: Multiple locations

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

Cool off with some bubble tea at this iconic festival dedicated to all things boba. The annual event is the largest of its kind in Canada.

Mark your calendar for July 22 and 23, when this festival will be taking place at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

Address: Swangard Stadium, 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic!

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

National Tequila Day

July 24th marks National Tequila Day, which makes for the perfect excuse to make some cocktails at home or head out to enjoy some sips on a date night out.

The Pawn Shop YVR Taco Bar, Gringo and La Mezcaleria in Vancouver are just a few must-try sports when you want to get good tequila.

Address: Multiple locations

Vancouver Pride Parade

This year’s celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community will be held on July 31. The parade will kick off on Robson Street and end on Beach Avenue.

The festivities will continue at Sunset Beach and the theme is “Together Again” after a tough couple years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Address: Sunset Beach, 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Carnival del Sol

Get a taste of Latin culture here in Vancouver during Carnaval del Sol. The Latin festival features authentic eats, music and various cultural activities.

It will take place at Jonathan Rogers Park from July 8 to 10.

Address: Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Harrison Festival of the Arts

If your significant other has a passion for the arts, this is the place to be. Escape 1.5 hours outside the city to the charming Harrison Hot Springs this summer.

Their 10-day arts festival features an artisan market, workshops and concerts.

Address: 98 Rockwell Drive, Harrison Hot Springs

Theatre Under the Stars

Couples who enjoy theatre and being outdoors can get the best of both worlds during Theatre Under the Stars at Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park.

This year’s performances include Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. Of course, there’s lots of snacks available to purchase right on-site.

Address: 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver

Khatsalano Street Party

The city’s largest (and free) music and arts festival is returning to Kitsilano after a two-year hiatus. This epic street party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue on July 9.

It’s best known for its huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Address: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver Greek Summerfest

Celebrate Greek food, culture and music at this summer festival. Visitors can eat their food at the festival or take it to go.

It will be taking place July 7 to 10 and 14 to 17. There will also be live entertainment each night of the festival.

Address: St. Nicholas and Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church, 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Port Moody Rib Fest

Couples with a big appetite have to check out Port Moody’s Rib Fest. The annual three-day live music and food event will feature six rib trucks, a beer garden and 16 bands.

It’s taking place July 15 to 17 at Rocky Point Park.

Address: Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Evening at Museum of Vancouver



Learn something new together by spending an evening checking out the Museum of Vancouver.

MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of the city through stories, objects and shared experiences.

Address: 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

Can’t decide what to eat? No problem. Get a little bit of everything at the Richmond Night Market. The theme for 2022 is all about magic and rainbows, as organizers aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience.

Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

Address: Corner of No. 3 and River Road, Richmond

Live Music at Water St. Cafe’s Second Floor

Discover one of Vancouver’s newest (and most hidden) live music venues tucked away above the iconic Water St. Cafe in historic Gastown.

Passionate about more than just good food, the owners opened the 2nd Floor Gastown in 2019, as a space to welcome the city’s most established legends as well as some up and coming musicians.

Address: Above the iconic Water St. Cafe at 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians Games

Take your significant other out to the ball game at Nat Bailey Stadium. Catch a Vancouver Canadians game, and dig into some delicious eats while you’re at it.

The stadium is best known for its 3-foot hot dogs and gigantic soft pretzels.

Address: Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

FV Bandits Games

Basketball lovers can cheer on the Fraser Valley Bandits at one of their games held at the Langley Events Centre this summer.

The games are a fun summer experience and offer non-stop entertainment with the highest calibre of pro basketball in Canada, outside of the NBA.

Address: Langley Events Centre, 888 200 Street, Langley

BC Lions Games

If you and your significant other prefer football, then be sure to check out a BC Lions game at BC Place.

The lively atmosphere makes for a great date, especially on a sunny day when the roof is open.

Address: BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Celebration of Light Fireworks

Vancouver’s annual Celebration of Light fireworks will finally return to the waterfront this summer on July 23, 27 and 30th.

Address: Multiple view points, primary include English Bay and Kitsilano Beach

