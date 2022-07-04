This Iconic Gastown Venue Is Giving Away Free Show Tickets, Every Day

Discover one of Vancouver’s newest (and most hidden) live music venues tucked away above the iconic Water St. Cafe in historic Gastown.

Passionate about more than just good food, the owners opened the space in 2019, as a way to welcome the city’s most established legends as well as some up and coming musicians.

CONTEST: Win a FREE 3-course Dinner For 2 at Water St. Cafe

Just walk up the winding staircase onto the original hardwood floors and turn the corner to sneak through the bookcase doors into the one-of-a-kind speakeasy.

The venue is hosting a series of shows (almost daily), just in time for summer. Here’s a look at their upcoming schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2nd Floor Gastown (@2ndfloorgastown)

Free Tickets

The organizers say the live shows will “keep you on your toes.” And they’ve got some awesome incentives in store for anyone who checks them out over the next few months.

Guests can win free show tickets by participating in their contest.

This is how the 2nd Floor Gastown summer review contest works:

Guests who post a Google review or social media post sharing their experience are eligible to win two tickets to a 2nd Floor Gastown show;

The reviews/posts must be for the 2nd Floor Gastown specifically;

This contest runs from June 13 to August 13 with tickets given away daily.

The venue will be hosting several artists for Vancouver Jazz Fest as well as other must-see performers.

The line-up includes the likes of The Rocky Riobo Trio, Meyer – Michalkow, Kate Yahn and Emmett Jerome, CJE, Tim Sars, Luvinga, Alex Jay Ritchie, Ivan Hartle Trio, Sieski, Norm Quin Trio, and much more.

There will even be select Sundays dedicated to brunch featuring a jazz duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2nd Floor Gastown (@2ndfloorgastown)

Enjoy the live music scene while digging into a full-service menu, with an award-winning wine list focused on BC wines and a house-crafted cocktail program.

2nd Floor Gastown

Address: Above the iconic Water St. Cafe at 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by Water St. Cafe. To learn more about Second Floor Gastown, please visit them online.