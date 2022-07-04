Castle Fun Park Has Officially Reopened For The Summer

Abbotsford’s beloved Castle Fun Park has officially reopened to the public, just in time for summer.

Doors to the entertainment facility opened on July 1, nearly 9 months after it was forced when flooding destroyed the area. At one point, nearly the entire facility was underwater.

Highway 1 outside #AbbotsfordBC is completely flooded! 😱😱 (Chris Shirley / Good Life in Chilliwack) pic.twitter.com/WIeLDBi4pT — 604 Now | Vancouver (@604Now) November 16, 2021

November’s catastrophic atmospheric river resulted in floods have been dubbed the most costly weather event in B.C.’s history. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, there was $675 million in damages.

Castle Fun Park owners have actively worked to restore the attraction best known for its kid-friendly rides, mini golf, and batting cages in addition to over 200 arcade games.

It originally opened as Wonderland in July of 1989, and then rebranded to Castle Fun Park in 1998. The park is owned and operated by the Wiebe family.

The park is now open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

