Vancouver’s Roller Coaster at Cypress Now Open for Mountain Top Rides

Adventure seekers of all ages can enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver this summer.

At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The thrilling ride features a 279 metre vertical drop (or about 900 feet).

Plus, it can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Eagle Coaster made its debut last summer.

It takes off from the top of Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. As they go through the course, riders can control their own speed by using the brake.

They’ll travel down the scenic track filled with forested vistas and exhilarating bends.

It’s suitable for all ages and physical abilities. Even young children can enjoy the ride while sitting on the lap of an adult.

Riders must wear a seatbelt and keep a distance of 50 metres between other carts.

Eagle Coaster

Cost: One ride for $32 or two rides for $55 (Single riders must be 8+). Price includes ticket for ride up chairlift

Dates: Open now through the end of Summer

