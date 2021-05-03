Vancouver’s Most Popular Summer Celebration Promises To Return Bigger Than Ever

One of Vancouver’s largest and most popular summer celebrations has officially been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival announced the 2021 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks event will not go ahead as planned, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Vancouver Fireworks Festival society says the festival will return bigger than ever in 2022, with dates scheduled for July 23, 27 and 30.

“We understand the impact this decision will have on participating teams, the musicians and performers, our exhibitors, partners, sponsors and guests, but it’s simply not feasible this year to deliver the event in a safe manner,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the festival society.

The annual event draws up to half a million people to Vancouver’s English Bay and Kitsilano beaches each night of the festival to watch the fireworks. You can take a look at the highlights from 2019 here, when Team Canada went on to win the annual competition.

