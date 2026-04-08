26 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Apr 10-12)

The weekend is approaching fast, which means you’ll definitely want to know what there is to do in Metro Vancouver. Whether you’re looking for springtime vibes or a chill walk through the cherry blossoms, here’s everything worth doing this weekend.

RELATED: 65 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Featured Events

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossom season is returning once again, and with it is the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival! This annual event honours the spring flowers as the community gathers to enjoy art, culture, and nature. This year’s events include the iconic Big Picnic in David Lam Park, as well as Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 17, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. General admission prices range from $10 to $25 depending on age and the time booked. Tickets for special events — including the Night Garden (April 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25), yoga and pilates sessions, and workshops — vary.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

For The Family

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival 2026

Spring is in the air, and that means the return of one of Richmond’s most picturesque annual events! The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place on Sunday, April 12 at Garry Point Park. This free festival is a celebration of Japanese culture, cherry blossoms, and community spirit, bringing people together to admire the breathtaking 255 Akebono cherry trees that were donated to the city by the BC Wakayama Kenjin Kai, the Wakayama Prefectural Association.

📅 Date: April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Garry Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival 2026

Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The carnival is coming to town! West Coast Amusements is bringing thrilling rides, exciting games, and classic fair food to Lansdowne Centre from March 26 to April 12. This family-friendly event promises non-stop fun for all ages with rides, treats, and midway games that will keep you entertained all day long.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Lansdowne Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola

Coca Cola is taking the FIFA World Cup trophy on a tour across North America, including to Vancouver. If you’ve ever wanted to catch a glimpse of this legendary trophy, this is your chance to see it in real life.

📅 Date: April 10 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: VAG North Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola

Markets

SHEIN Spring/Summer Vancouver Pop-Up

Global fashion retailer SHEIN is bringing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection to life with an immersive pop-up experience at Metropolis at Metrotown. Running April 9–12, the four-day event invites guests to explore seven defining trends of the season – including Mermaidcore, Quiet Luxe, Y3K, Boho Chic, Poetcore, Preppy Rebel, and Elevated Athleisure – through curated, boutique-style installations.

📅 Date: April 9 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Metropolis at Metrotown

🎟️ More Info: SHEIN Spring/Summer Vancouver Pop-Up

Food + Drink Experiences

Food Truck Wars

Join the fifth annual Food Truck Wars at Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds for the largest mobile food competition in British Columbia from April 10-12, 2026! Presented by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, in partnership with Total Event Co. and BC Shop Local, this 3-day culinary extravaganza offers a scrumptious selection of food trucks battling it out across exciting categories.

📅 Date: April 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Food Truck Wars 2026

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

The Arts

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Shen Yun Performing Arts

Shen Yun invites you on an extraordinary journey through 5,000 years of Chinese civilization at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. Based in New York, Shen Yun’s artists draw inspiration from China’s rich cultural heritage to create a performance unlike any other.

📅 Date: April 8 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shen Yun Performing Arts in Vancouver

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2026

Organized by the Khasla Diwan Society, the 2026 Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is one of the city’s most vibrant celebrations. This year’s festival is once again bringing together faith and community spirit to throw a fantastic parade, and everyone is invited to take part! Whether it’s your first time attending or if you’re a longtime attendee, this year’s Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is sure to be an amazing one. Just remember to mark your calendars!

📅 Date: April 11, 2026

📍 Location: Ross Street Temple

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2026

Sakura Days Japan Fair Celebrating all things Japan, Sakura Days Japan Fair invites you to take part in a traditional tea ceremony, try Japanese festival food, sample premium sake, learn new Japanese games, and enjoy a range of cultural performances. There will also be a wide range of vendors and exhibitors featuring local Japanese food, crafts, and businesses. 📅 Date: April 11 – 12, 2026 📍 Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Sakura Days Japan Fair

North Shore Writers Festival

Join this year’s North Shore Writers Festival, an event that brings Canadian authors and readers together to celebrate Canadian literature! This year’s lineup features the traditional Friday night trivia contest, creative writing workshops and author talks.

📅 Date: April 10 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: North Vancouver City Library

🎟️ More Info: North Shore Writers Festival 2026

Moving Forward Together Gala

Join Moving Forward Family Services for the Moving Forward Together Gala, an evening dedicated to supporting accessible mental health services in our community. This special fundraising event will bring together community members, supporters, and advocates for an inspiring night of connection and impact. Proceeds from the gala will support counselling programs that provide affordable mental health services to individuals, couples, and families across British Columbia.

📅 Date: April 10, 2026

📍 Location: 12025 Nordel Way, Unit 201

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Moving Forward Family Services Gala 2026

Shows

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most iconic album is an immersive experience like you’ve never seen before. Your cosmic journey takes place inside The Dome at the newly-transformed H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, where you’ll be treated to 10 tracks of futuristic visions and retro nods to the legendary band’s visual legacy. This is an unprecedented adventure that invites everyone to travel through time and experience themes of life, mortality, and consciousness in ways conventional screens cannot achieve.

📅 Date: January 28 – April 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Dome

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Laugh Out LIVE!

Centennial Theatre is bringing Whistler’s hit comedy variety show to North Vancouver on Friday, April 10! You can expect improv, sketch, stand-up comedy, original short films, huge prize giveaways and more! Never been to a show? Think Saturday Night Live meets Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets The Price Is Right meets North Vancouver! It’s a full-blown variety show with a reputation for turning an ordinary night into an unforgettable event. Laugh Out LIVE! is beyond excited to bring its unique blend of comedy to North Vancouver for one night only!

📅 Date: April 10, 2026

📍 Location: Centennial Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Laugh out LIVE! at Centennial Theatre

Talks + Showcases

Erhu to Cantopop: Five Thousand Springs of Chinese Sound

Step into the rich world of Chinese music through live performance, storytelling, instrument demonstrations, and hands-on discovery. This immersive workshop explores the sounds and history of instruments such as the erhu, pipa, guzheng, suona, and sheng, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, depth, and variety of Chinese music up close.

📅 Date: April 11, 2026

📍 Location: Chinese Canadian Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Erhu to Cantopop: Five Thousand Springs of Chinese Sound

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

All Elite Wrestling: Dynasty 2026

All Elite Wrestling is back in Vancouver with AEW Dynasty! This is the 3rd annual event LIVE! at Rogers Arena, offering one of the best spectacles in wrestling.

📅 Date: April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: All Elite Wrestling: Dynasty 2026

🥍 Vancouver Warriors

April 10: Vancouver Warriors vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York City FC

📍 Location: BC Place

And that’s this weekend! Your schedule is about to look stacked with fun with all these amazing events happening throughout Metro Vancouver. Check out a game, enjoy some spring-themed treats, and enjoy the excitement of the season!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.