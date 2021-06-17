11 Exciting Things You Can Do Around Vancouver This Sunny Weekend

This weekend is going to be a great one, with sunny skies forecasted for the next week, and restrictions finally lifting.

It’s an exciting time to finally get together with friends and family in person.

And while it may be fun to simply talk and catch up, you may also want to take advantage of the all fun activities that are taking place all around Metro Vancouver.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Walk Through a Sea of Lavender



This long anticipated event is finally opening this Saturday June 19th. This brand new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders.

Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

Hit up a Food Truck Fest

The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF).

With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Watch a Movie on the Big Screen

As of Tuesday, BC has officially moved into step 2 of the BC Reopening Plan, and much to our delight, this includes the reopening of movie theatres.

It has been months since any one has been able to enjoy the big screen. Thankfully, there is a great line-up of blockbusters to watch this summer. So get ready for buckets of popcorn, there is a lot to catch up on.

Go on a Temporary Tropical Escape

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this may be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience.

Soaring over islands and oceans, this temporary escape may be what you need to keep the travel bugs at bay. The event will take place from June 18 – August 15.

Take to the Sky

The Sea To Sky Gondola officially opened last weekend, and the weather this week will be perfect for the day trip. The scenic attraction, located 45 minutes from Vancouver, in Squamish B.C. has been closed for 8 months straight.

They are now reopened for the summer and all guest services will be open to welcome the public.

Drinks and Mini Golf

Visit the coolest hangout in Chinatown and enjoy some drinks while mini-golfing. The Keefer Yard opened this past year, but was closed shortly after, due to restrictions.

Finally reopening this week, this unique indoor bar should definitely be high on your to-do list this summer. Rain or shine guests are sheltered from the elements, where they can enjoy great food, drinks, mini-putt and live music.

Get Your Blood Pumping At Playland

Summer isn’t quite the same without a trip to Playland, and last week it officially reopened to the public. The amusement park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm throughout June. The operating dates, will expand to more days and nights later in the summer. It’s encouraged to get tickets online to ensure social distancing is possible.

Get Spell Bound At Wings and Wizards

Started this week, Wings and Wizards is being held at BC Place Stadium and entertaining to any wizardry and Harry Potter fans. With over 7,000-sq-ft of event space, using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices.

It is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family. If you are undecided, take a sneak peak.

Sips & Selfies At a New Coffee Shop

Nemesis Coffee has opened up its all-new location and the new building is absolutely stunning. It is located within the massive flower-shaped 20,000 square-foot plaza next to the entrance of Emily Carr University of Art & Design. It’s definitely a place that will draw attention and require some good photos to be taken.

Drive-thru a Retro Burger Place

What better way to kick off the weekend then with some sunshine and a great burger. Make it more fun by visiting, Lost In The 50’s Drive-In Diner in Burnaby. This 50’s inspired drive-in diner will make it seem like you’ve seemingly travelled back in time.

They have all the classic diner favourites, including: hamburgers, fish & chips, pulled pork, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats, lemonade and much more.

Smell the Flowers all over Downtown

A limited time floral event is taking over downtown. Called Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ, it features over 50 displays spread across the downtown core, from the Vancouver Art Gallery and down Robson Street to the waterfront.

This pop-up installation will showcase classic cars, animals, mannequins, pillars, a massive pyramid and more, all covered in colourful blooms. As all flowers are real, the event will only be taking place this weekend.

