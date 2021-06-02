7 Vancouver Attraction Deals That Could Save You A Lot of Money Right Now

It’s good to be a Metro Vancouver resident right now, with the relaxation of restrictions and the sun coming out.

Many of us are looking for things to do around the city, and local attractions are stepping up by offering promotions to welcome back visitors.

This is a great chance for local families to rediscover the beauty of B.C. once again, and save a few dollars while you’re at it.

7 Vancouver Attraction Deals

Take a look and make your list of destinations to check out. All of the following deals are valid from June 1 to June 30, 2021.

Capilano Suspension Bridge – Free Child Admission

Along with the long swaying suspension bridge is a treetop adventure and cliff walk that is equally exciting. Book now and get a complimentary free child admission (age 12 and under) with reservations made in advance. Call or email info@capbridge.com or 604 985 7474 and quote promo code TVAN135.

UBC Botanical Garden, Nitobe Memorial Garden, Treewalk – 25% Off

One of the most beautiful natural landmarks in Vancouver, you can go on a nature walk with your entire family. Book online using promo code ExploreVan and discover the beauty of these gardens and treetops.

Grouse Mountain – Buy One Get One Ticket OR 20% Rope Adventures

Explore Grouse mountain with all it has to offer in the summer, including the rope adventures. Book online with promo code ExploreVan and get a buy one get one free admission ticket, or 20% off the popular rope and treetop adventures.

VanDusen Botanical Garden – 20% Off Weekdays

There is an incomparable beauty that exists at VanDusen Botanical Gardens. Now you can discover the massive gardens and landscapes at a discount for weekdays bookings. Use promo code LOVEVANCOUVER to take advantage.

Cycle City Rentals & Tours – Up to 35% Off

Rent a bike and cycle through the city for half-day or full-day. Use promo code ExploreVan to get 25% off. In addition if you use online advanced booking, receive an additional 10%off. Rentals must be booked by noon the day before.

Stanley Park Horse Drawn Tours – 25% Off

A fun tour throughout Stanley Park and downtown with the horses. This popular summer tourist attraction is now available for 25% off. No reservations are required, and you can just walk right up to book.

Sky Helicopters – Kids Fly for 50% Off

Take a scenic helicopter tour with the family, and your kids are half-off. There are a number of tours to choose from, all of which allow you to explore B.C. up close and personal.

