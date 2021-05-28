4 Thrilling BC Attractions Set To Open (Or Finally Reopen) This Summer

Calling all thrill-seekers, summer is well on its way.

With the new season comes a couple of exciting attractions opening up for the very first time and other favourites that are set to reopen.

There are a number of BC attractions that are worth exploring and promise to provide an adventure.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver Might Get A New 60-Acre “Super Park”



BC Attractions Set To Open This Summer

Golden Skybridge

This all-new gem can be found in Golden, which is halfway between Revelstoke and Banff. It features two suspension bridges that are the highest you will find in Canada. They sit at a jaw-dropping 130 and 80 metres high.

Guests will be treated to 360-degree views of the breathtaking region. The attraction will include a nature walk that spans three-kilometres.

Spectators can also enjoy a bite to eat at an outdoor courtyard and cafe at the base of the attraction. The skybridge is expected open any day now.

Malahat Skywalk

Take in this impressive new waterfront attraction just outside of Victoria. The $15 million Malahat Skywalk has been under construction for the past year. It’s right at the summit of Malahat Drive, which is along the Malahat Highway.

It will offer both locals and tourists alike a place to soak up unsurpassed views of the Finlayson Arm, Mount Baker and the Gulf Islands. The wooden structure features a spiral viewing tower that runs the length of roughly 32 meters.

Guests will also experience what it’s like to be immersed in nature, as it’s surrounded by towering second-growth Douglas firs and Arbutus trees. The attraction will open for the first time this July.

Sea to Sky Gondola

One of BC’s most beloved attractions is set to reopen this summer after being vandalized twice. When the cables were deliberately cut for a second time, the attraction was forced to close for several months.

Since then, the gondolas have received new cables and cabin cars from Switzerland, much to the delight of those anticipating visiting again.

The iconic attraction offers some of the most incredible views of Squamish and the surrounding area. It’s set to reopen sometime in June.

Cloudraker Skybridge

Whistler Blackcomb has announced its reopening for the summer and that means people will once again be able to enjoy the Cloudraker Skybridge. The incredible structure is one of the highest of its kind in the world.

It stands at a soaring 7,200 feet above sea level and spans 130 meters across the West Ridge to the peak chair, which goes over the Whistler Bowl.

Spectators can hop on the chairlift up to the popular attraction and can take in unsurpassed views of the region along the way. The Cloudraker is expected to open by July.

If you are exploring any of these areas, tag #604Now on Instagram to share your adventure and a chance to be featured on our page.

For more incredible destinations in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.