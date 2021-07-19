BC’s New Treetop Skywalk Just Opened and It Looks Fun (PHOTOS)

The Malahat Skywalk officially opened on July 15 and did not disappoint.

Visitors have been seen visiting the attraction, enjoying the views as well as the Adventure Net and the giant spiral slide down the middle. Not only are there lush greens and views to make you feel you are floating amongst treetops, but there is fun to be had.

Take a look and then plan your trip out to Vancouver Island to experience it for yourself.

Cool Features To Enjoy:

250m above sea level

views of Mt. Baker, Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Peninsula, and islands in two countries

a sturdy 84 sq-m of meshed surfaces as the Adventure Net suspended above the centre of the tower

tunnelled metal slide in the centre which you can go down with a mat

gripping views that are higher than the Artubutus trees

Let’s Take A Closer Look At Malahat Skywalk:

Malahat Skywalk

Location: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat

Hours: Open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: Visit Malahat Skywalk website

Cost: $31.95 Adult Day Tickets, $18.95 Child/Youth Day Tickets. Annual passes available

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.