Burnaby Is Getting A New Market With Food Trucks All Summer

A foodie’s dream come true will be coming to Burnaby very soon. It’s known as Shop the Block, a pop-up presented by Grosvenor.

The free community market featuring the region’s top food trucks and local vendors will be coming to the Brentwood area this summer.

In addition to the food, it will also showcase a series of entertainment, musicians and immersive art installations.

You Might Also Like: Popular Meat and Beer Festival Set To Return To Vancouver

The smorgasbord will include food truck favourites like Tacofino, Aloha Poke, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Dos Amigos, Old Country Pierogi, I Love Chickpea and many more.

It will be taking place on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer and it kicks off later this month.

You’ll definitely want to add the following dates to your calendar:

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19

Friday, July 9 & Saturday, July 10

Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Friday, August 13 & Saturday, August 14

Friday, August 27 & Saturday, August 28

The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Opening Weekend Special

The first 100 guests to show up at the market for opening weekend (Friday, June 18 & Saturday, June 19) will receive a complimentary tote bag. On top of that, two of the 100 tote bags will include $100 in food truck bucks redeemable throughout all Shop the Block dates.

Free parking will also be available on-site for visitors just steps away from the Brentwood Town Centre Skytrain station.

Of course, several COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Guests will be able to dine in a separate outdoor eating area with controlled entry, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations and contact tracing.

However, if this doesn’t quite satisfy your food truck cravings, you can also check out this summer-long food truck festival happening in Vancouver every weekend.

Shop the Block

When: Select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, starting June 18, 2021

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.