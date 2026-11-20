Do you have an upcoming flight?

If so, you may want to prepare for possible delays as a strike looms, potentially affecting thousands of Canadians ahead of the holiday season.

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Porter Airlines Strike

Pilots with Porter Airlines may be moving toward job action.

On November 18, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was the site of a major gathering for hundreds of Porter pilots as they formed an informational picket. And as a show of solidarity, they were also joined by pilots from over 15 Canadian and U.S. airlines.

“Today’s turnout made one thing unmistakably clear: It’s time for change at Porter. Our goals are straightforward: predictable schedules, quality-of-life improvements, and wages that are in line with those of our industry peers. Porter pilots are prepared to take decisive action if that’s what’s required to secure a fair agreement. We’re not asking for anything extraordinary. We’re asking for a contract that respects the work we do and the responsibility we carry, and to share in Porter’s continued success and growth. Porter can choose collaboration or confrontation, but the pilot group is ready for either.” — Capt. Brian Smith, chair of ALPA’s Porter Master Executive Council

The picket began on the same day as the strike authorization vote’s opening. Represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the vote represents a major intensification in the airline and pilots’ negotiations.

According to ALPA, Porter pilots filed a bargain notice in September 2025 and entered federal conciliation one year later, which is meant to run until November 22. But if an agreement is not reached, Porter pilots will be in a legal strike position following a 21-day cooling-off period.

When Could The Strike Begin?

The strike authorization vote closes on December 4, meaning that if it should be successful, ALPA leadership will be able to call a strike once it’s legally permitted.

The earliest possible date for the strike to begin would be December 14, a little less than two weeks ahead of Christmas, but also right in the middle the holiday season— one of the busiest times to travel in the entire year.

While nothing is set in stone yet, those travelling with Porter should be prepared for a potential strike. In the case that the strike vote is successful, there may be a whole lot of delays at the airport.