Sea to Sky Gondola Is Officially Reopening For The Summer Next Week

The much anticipated reopening of Sea To Sky Gondola is finally here.

The scenic attraction, located 45 minutes from Vancouver, in Squamish B.C. has been closed for 8 months straight. They are now reopening for the summer and all guest services will be open to welcome the public.

The popular destination took to Instagram to announce the reopening, which is on June 11th.

The gondola had to close for 8 months due to vandalism last September. It was the second time the cables has been cut, the first time being in August of 2019.

Both the 54-tonne, 4.4 km haul rope and a large number of cable cars had to be replaced. However, the final parts have arrived from Switzerland, and the company is ready to go.

The attraction will be proceeding with COVID-19 protocols in place, and it is encourage to visit the website for updates before coming, as well as booking in advance.

Sea To Sky Gondola

Location: 36800 BC-99, Squamish, B.C.

Hours: Daily 9 am to 4 pm

Tickets: $18.95 (Child 6-12), $32.95 (Youth 13-18), $55.95 (Adult 19-64), Family Passes available

