Calling all caffeine fiends! Nemesis Coffee has opened up its all-new location and the new building it’s absolutely stunning.

The new digs has been in the works for awhile, but it was definitely well worth the wait.

The coffee shop finally opened their doors on June 9th, and can be found on Great Northern Way in Vancouver.

It’s conveniently located at a sprawling 20,000 square-foot plaza next to the entrance of Emily Carr University of Art & Design. Therefore, it had to look the part.

The building’s unique flower shaped design resembles red overlapping petals.

The outside is covered with red metal shingles and glass windows. While the inside is a futuristic structure featuring cathedral-style ceilings and wooden finishing. The building is the perfect addition to the artsy area.

While admiring the beautiful architecture, guests can enjoy a cup of coffee courtesy of Nemesis Coffee’s in-house roasting program, which sets them apart from other cafes.

They also serve up several brunch items and pastries that are to die for.

Nemesis Coffee

When: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

