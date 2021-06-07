This Is Where People Go To Drink and Play Video Games in Vancouver

Christina Chandra | June 7, 2021
Food
glitch vancouver
Photo: @glitchvancouver / Instagram

There is a fun little spot in Vancouver that is becoming known as the place to be for drinks with a side of video games.

Glitch Vancouver is a bar in Kitsilano that is dedicated to bringing back all things retro. They have a variety of games and consoles that cater to those popularly played in the 80s and 90s.

People can order burgers and various drinks (including boozy slushies), while enjoying a gaming day with their besties.

Almost every table has an “ol’ school” gaming console and game, and there are a number of games available per system.

While you can only play one game at a time, you can actually ask to try as many games as you like during the visit.

glitch vancouver

Photo: @hiddengemsofvancouver/Instagram

Their video game collection includes various games available for:

  • Nintendo 64
  • NEs Classic
  • Wii 2
  • Playstation 2
  • Playstation 3
  • Game Cube
  • Sega Genesis
  • XBox 360
glitch vancouver

Photo: @hiddengemsofvancouver/Instagram

In addition to video games, there is also a retro arcade and billiards area. It includes many of our favourite classics games like skee ball, arcade basketball and more.

It promises to provide a fun and nostalgic place to hang with friends.

glitch vancouver

Photo: @glitchvancouver / Instagram

Even with limited seating, Glitch has managed to remain popular. It recently added two patio tables with gaming consoles for the summer.

glitch vancouver

Photo: @glitchvancouver / Instagram

 

Glitch Bar and Games Room Vancouver

Location: 2287 West Broadway Street

Hours: Weekdays from 3-10 PM (closed on Mondays), Weekends from 12-10 PM.
Happy Hour is available from 3-6 PM Daily.

 

