This Is Where People Go To Drink and Play Video Games in Vancouver

There is a fun little spot in Vancouver that is becoming known as the place to be for drinks with a side of video games.

Glitch Vancouver is a bar in Kitsilano that is dedicated to bringing back all things retro. They have a variety of games and consoles that cater to those popularly played in the 80s and 90s.

People can order burgers and various drinks (including boozy slushies), while enjoying a gaming day with their besties.

Almost every table has an “ol’ school” gaming console and game, and there are a number of games available per system.

While you can only play one game at a time, you can actually ask to try as many games as you like during the visit.

Their video game collection includes various games available for:

Nintendo 64

NEs Classic

Wii 2

Playstation 2

Playstation 3

Game Cube

Sega Genesis

XBox 360

In addition to video games, there is also a retro arcade and billiards area. It includes many of our favourite classics games like skee ball, arcade basketball and more.

It promises to provide a fun and nostalgic place to hang with friends.

Even with limited seating, Glitch has managed to remain popular. It recently added two patio tables with gaming consoles for the summer.

Glitch Bar and Games Room Vancouver

Location: 2287 West Broadway Street

Hours: Weekdays from 3-10 PM (closed on Mondays), Weekends from 12-10 PM.

Happy Hour is available from 3-6 PM Daily.

