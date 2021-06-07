Fried Chicken lovers rejoice, Popeyes finally opened their 8th location in Metro Vancouver.

Unlike another fried chicken restaurant that has been teasing us with their opening, Popeyes opened their latest location this past week to happy customers.

The latest restaurant is located on the border of Burnaby and New Westminster, at 7855 Kingsway. They currently have 8 other locations across Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: One of Vancouver’s Most Popular Bakeries Is Opening Doors in Burnaby

Now Open

A Popeyes’ spokesperson informed 604 Now that their latest location opened on Friday June 4th.

The Burnaby location is part of a new plaza in the Edmonds district. Other food joints joining Popeyes Burnaby will be A&W and Pizza Pizza.

The grand opening drew strong crowds over the weekend. Many went to get the popular joint’s famous crispy fried chicken with a selection of savoury sides (including a cajun poutine, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mac-and-cheese and onion rings).

If you haven’t been before, this may be your chance to try their popular chicken sandwich, which has chicken breast marinated in Louisiana seasonings and breaded in a buttermilk coating. Along with their seafood offerings, including popcorn shrimp, butterfly shrimp and cajun fish.

You Might Also Like:

New Popeyes Chicken Location

When: June 4th, 2021

Where: 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.