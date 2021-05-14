Check Out This Burnaby Gem Everyone With a Sweet Tooth Should Visit

This dessert spot in Burnaby may just be the hidden gem you have been looking for this sunny weekend.

Glenburn Soda Fountain offers more than soda. They have ice cream, milkshakes, treat boxes, ice cream cakes, sundaes, and more. The desserts are inventive and will make any sweet tooth extremely happy.

Located at 4090 Hastings Street in Burnaby, the store has a large take-away menu to choose from, and is currently open every day except for Mondays,

As the name implies, they feature a variety soda and nostalgic “pop shoppe” bottles along with delicious freshly baked treats.

However, one thing that stands out are their epic sundaes and banana spilts that are layered and topped to perfection, completed with whip cream and a cherry on top.

The store has created many take-away options and pints, so that you can enjoy these treats from home or at your favourite park.

The only problem you might run into is picking which of these mouth watering desserts to eat without buying the whole menu.

Here are some of our favourites:

Dough Boy: Cookie dough, chocolate sauce, crushed sandwich cookie pieces, cookies and cream ice cream and whipped cream with sandwich cookie and chocolate chip cookie on top to garnish.

Berry Queen Sundae: The Queen of Sundaes! Strawberry and condensed milk sauces on strawberry marble ice cream with buttermilk cookie crumb. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry sugar and a Fruit Creme cookie.

Brownie Sundae: Your choice of ice cream on a housemade fudgy brownie with your choice of sauce. Whipped cream, walnuts and cherry on top. If you’re looking for a dairy-free treat, check out our dairy-free brownie listing.

Best part yet, they also offer a variety of flavours in a dairy-free option. You can check out their full menu online.

With so many options, the dessert lover will likely be (ice) screaming with joy.

