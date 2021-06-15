Temperatures To Hit 25°C as Streak of Sunshine Will Finally Arrive in Vancouver

After a couple of notably gloomy weeks, Vancouver weather will finally warm up again just in time for the start of summer.

The forecast is calling for highs of 25°C inland beginning Wednesday, with highs of 20°C by the water at Vancouver International Airport.

The remainder of the weekend looks similar, with inland temperatures floating near the mid twenties through Sunday, which could see a high of 28°C inland. While there will be some clouds, it will primarily remain sunny.

The beautiful stretch of summer-like weather is expected to continue through until next Tuesday according to Environment Canada.

With an average UV index of 6, it’s highly encouraged to use sun protection and avoid sunburn from the ultra-voilet rays.

To take full advantage of the weather, check out the new TGIF food truck festival in Vancouver. If you prefer to stay indoors, BC theatres have officially reopened and here’s the 49 blockbuster movies coming to a screen near you.

