This Remote Island In BC Is Known As The Canadian Caribbean

A dreamy escape to the Caribbean is on most people’s bucket list, but it may not be as far away as you think.

Escape to BC’s magical Calvert Island for the next best thing to a tropical vacation that is also a lot easier on the wallet.

With glistening waters and pristine sandy white beaches, this gem is known as being the Canadian Caribbean.

The beautiful oasis is nestled on the southern edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, about 100 km north of the town of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island. While it’s quite the trek to travel here, it’s well worth every minute.

What’s more, is it offers world class scuba diving in Carrington Reef. And it features a variety of secluded bays, coves in addition to lagoons just waiting to be explored.

The island is also home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, wolves and black bears.

By visiting this seemingly tropical spot, you may feel like you’ve been swept away to the Caribbean without leaving B.C.

Calvert Island

Where: About 100 km north of the town of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island

