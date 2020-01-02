It’s officially 2020 and it’s time to celebrate the new year. And what better way to do that than to join in on the many things there are to do in Metro Vancouver?

Here are 15 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Events

VanDusen Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

About: You may be familiar with the VanDusen Botanical Garden, but seeing it decorated in Christmas lights in a completely different experience. Expect a “dancing lights” show, as well an appearance by the Man in Red.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cost: $11.50 – $24

Lights At Lafarge 2019

About: Coquitlam’s largest free outdoor light display features a 1.2 km trail of lights that circles the Lafarge Lake. This weekend only, you’ll find a garden, friendly creatures, and food vendors, as part of the pre-lighting celebration.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Monday, January 20th, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

GLOW Christmas Festival 2019

About: GLOW is one of Vancouver’s most popular Christmas events every year, and this year they’re raising the bar, with over 9,000,000 lights and over 250 food vendors on-site.

Date: Thursday,

Time: Various

Cost: $19.99

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during its Christmas celebration. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Harrison Hot Springs: Lights by the Lake

About: Explore a full km of holiday lights along the shoreline at Harrison Hot Springs. The outdoor event is similar to Lights at Lafarge and even features an outdoor ice rink.

Date: Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Time: Dusk – 11:00 pm

Cost: Free

Burnaby Village Museum Heritage Christmas 2019

About: One of the more unique Christmas experiences in Metro Vancouver, Burnaby Village Museum’s Heritage Christmas is what spending Christmas in a charming 1920s town would be like.

Date: Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 – Friday, January 3rd, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Free

The Peak of Christmas At Grouse Mountain 2019

About: If you ever thought about what it’d be like to spend Christmas in the North Pole, Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas celebration might be the closet you can get. With sleigh-rides, reindeer, and a gingerbread village, it’s truly a winter wonderland

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 5th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Various

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Meteor Showers Over Vancouver

About: Vancouver is going to see some of its best meteor showers for 2020. This weekend, keep your eyes to the sky over Saturday night, because we’ll be getting a massive shower over the city.

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-feet skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards recently opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

IndieFlicks Monthly Film Festival

About: Check out the latest instalment of international indie flicks – right here in Vancouver. Happening at Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive, you can catch the mini film festival this weekend.

Date: Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: $12.99

Cats & Dogs at Science World 2019

About: If you’re cat and dog lover, or just an avid learner, you’ll love this Science World exhibit, which seeks to help you learn about our feline and canine companions scientifically, sociologically, and culturally.

Date: Now until Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: Regular Admission

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

H Tasting Lounge Winterlust Dome Pop-Up

About: Coal Harbour’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience where you and your squad can dine on their outdoor patio, in a “chic snow globe” next to the fire.

Time: Friday, December 13th to Sunday, January 19th

Cost: $200 minimum order (up to 6 people)

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s first winter market is back this Saturday. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts, and live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

