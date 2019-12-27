20 Things To Do, Eat, See, & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Dec. 27-29)

Christmas may be over, but the holiday season is still alive and well. So there are plenty of things to do this weekend to keep the spirit going.

Here are 20 things you to do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Events

Aurora Winter Festival Vancouver 2019

About: Canada’s largest winter festival is taking over the PNE starting this weekend, it’s sure to be a place where “holiday magic comes to life.” Attractions include a 200-feet tube slide, a skating pond, and, last but certainly not least: The North Pole!

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: $12.99 – $17.99

VanDusen Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

About: You may be familiar with the VanDusen Botanical Garden, but seeing it decorated in Christmas lights in a completely different experience. Expect a “dancing lights” show, as well an appearance by the Man in Red.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cost: $11.50 – $24

Lights At Lafarge 2019

About: Coquitlam’s largest free outdoor light display features a 1.2 km trail of lights that circles the Lafarge Lake. This weekend only, you’ll find a garden, friendly creatures, and food vendors, as part of the pre-lighting celebration.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Monday, January 20th, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

GLOW Christmas Festival 2019

About: GLOW is one of Vancouver’s most popular Christmas events every year, and this year they’re raising the bar, with over 9,000,000 lights and over 250 food vendors on-site.

Date: Thursday,

Time: Various

Cost: $19.99

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during its Christmas celebration. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Steveston’s Winter In the Village

About: Steveston’s waterfront is turning into a winter wonderland this season, where you can walk through and enjoy a myriad of festive events. There will be dazzling lights, Santa visits and Christmas shopping.

Date: Thursday November 21st – Tuesday December 31st

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Burnaby Village Museum Heritage Christmas 2019

About: One of the more unique Christmas experiences in Metro Vancouver, Burnaby Village Museum’s Heritage Christmas is what spending Christmas in a charming 1920s town would be like.

Date: Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 – Friday, January 3rd, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Free

The Peak of Christmas At Grouse Mountain 2019

About: If you ever thought about what it’d be like to spend Christmas in the North Pole, Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas celebration might be the closet you can get. With sleigh-rides, reindeer, and a gingerbread village, it’s truly a winter wonderland

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 5th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Various

Dundarave Christmas Festival

About: This annual festive event features live music and a tree display every Saturday until New Year’s. Head to West Vancouver to see the dozens of Christmas trees lined up along the beach.

Date: Saturday, November 30 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-feet skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards recently opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Chaos Space Pop-Up

About: This pop-up event features 24 different backdrops, each worthy of your Instagram. The general theme, however, focuses on “light and darkness, space and obscurity.”

Date: Now until Tuesday, December 31st, 2019.

Time: Various

Cost: $28 (Adult) / $15 (Children)

Cats & Dogs at Science World 2019

About: If you’re cat and dog lover, or just an avid learner, you’ll love this Science World exhibit, which seeks to help you learn about our feline and canine companions scientifically, sociologically, and culturally.

Date: Now until Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: Regular Admission

December Pay What You Can Nights at MOV

About: This is the last weekend to catch the Pay What You Can Nights at the Museum of Vancouver. The museum has plenty of exhibits to choose from to learn about history both locally and globally.

Date: Friday, December 26 – Saturday, December 27, 2019

Time: 5-9 pm

Cost: By donation

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Published On Main

About: Check out Vancouver’s latest hotspot, as this wine-and-dine restaurant just opened on Main Street. Try out one of its beautifully presented dishes or its array or wines and cocktails.

Date: Tuesday-Saturdays

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

H Tasting Lounge Winterlust Dome Pop-Up

About: Coal Harbour’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience where you and your squad can dine on their outdoor patio, in a “chic snow globe” next to the fire.

Time: Friday, December 13th to Sunday, January 19th

Cost: $200 minimum order (up to 6 people)

McArthurGlen Christmas 2019

About: The McArthurGlen Designer Outlets kicked off their Christmas season last week, and more are on the way. In the meantime, take advantage of the various holiday sales that are now in effect!

Date: Starting Thursday, November 21st, 2019

Time: Various

Craft Cycle Vancouver Beer Tour

About: Vancouver Beer Bike Tour, hosted by Canadian Craft Tours, is an exciting way to travel between some of North Vancouver’s most popular breweries.

Date: Saturday March 9th, 2019 – Monday December 30th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: $45

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s first winter market is back this Saturday. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts, and live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

Things To Do: New Year’s Eve

Gatsby’s House Party

About: With the ‘20’s returning, a Gatsby-themed party may be just the way to celebrate. This hotel event encourages 1920’s outfits. It also has two floors with DJs to make your night the bee’s knees.

Time: 9 pm-2 am

Cost: Varies

Waterfront Gala Ball

About: This chic and sassy party has sold out for the last 10 years, so get your tickets ahead while there are still some available. This is for those 25 years and older and is meant to be a classy affair.

Time: 9 pm-1 am

Cost: Varies

New Year’s Eve Brew Party

About: The brewery party is a chance to kick back with your friends and enjoy a beer as you celebrate. DJ Happy Jack will be spinning tunes all night as you celebrate the new year.

Time: 9 pm-2 am

Cost: Varies

Space Odyssey

About: Try a party this year that’s out of this world. The Waldorf is hosting a space-themed party with four rooms named after different planets. Throughout the club, you’ll find six DJs and two bands.

Time: 9 pm-4 am

Cost: Varies

California Dreaming

About: California Dreaming is sure to be the hottest party in Coquitlam. With a wide selection at the buffet, a balloon drop and a tropical theme, this party at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver is the place to be.

Time: 7 pm – onwards

Cost: Varies

