Spring has officially sprung and it’s brought a streak of much needed sunshine to Metro Vancouver. As we head into the weekend, the weather forecast is calling for toasty conditions across the region.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures could 25°C in some parts of the region over the next few days.

Vancouver Weather Forecast

From Friday through Monday, we’re going to be treated to nothing but sunshine and clear skies. On Friday, temperatures will hit a high of 24°C inland (away from the water).

On Saturday, temperatures will will slightly climb to a high of 25°C inland – making it the warmest day of 2021 in the region thus far. Sunday will remain nearly just as warm, with a high of 24°C inland

Looking ahead, we’ll continue to see sunshine through Thursday, with a mix of clouds beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to float between 15°C – 21°C.

With restrictions in place, the best way to enjoy the weather will be getting outdoors while practicing social distancing.

Among other ideas, you can explore a magical garden, hit up a patio, go for a hike, or visit the Chilliwack Tulips. If you prefer to beat the heat however, there’s also the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit in downtown Vancouver.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

