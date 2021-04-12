Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For Sunshine and Toasty Temperatures This Week

It’s time to finally ditch that down jacket and feel the sun on your face.

Metro Vancouver weather is showcasing high temperatures (well the highest so far this year) and the sun is here to stay all week.

Monday is starting out strong with a high of 13°C and by Saturday we should be hitting highs of 19°C. Some parts of Metro Vancouver could even reach 20°C and higher.

What’s more than warm temperatures, is the fact that skies will be completely clear. Not a cloud or raindrop to be expected.

What To Do Outdoors?

If you are taking advantage of the beautiful Vancouver weather, we have a few ideas to make the most of the sunny skies whilst still social distancing and being Covid safe.

Here are some ideas:

