Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For Sunshine and Toasty Temperatures This Week

It’s time to finally ditch that down jacket and feel the sun on your face.
Metro Vancouver weather is showcasing high temperatures (well the highest so far this year) and the sun is here to stay all week.
Monday is starting out strong with a high of 13°C and by Saturday we should be hitting highs of 19°C. Some parts of Metro Vancouver could even reach 20°C and higher.
What’s more than warm temperatures, is the fact that skies will be completely clear. Not a cloud or raindrop to be expected.
What To Do Outdoors?
If you are taking advantage of the beautiful Vancouver weather, we have a few ideas to make the most of the sunny skies whilst still social distancing and being Covid safe.
Here are some ideas:
- Check out a patio of a local restaurant. We have some of the best patios rounded up in Vancouver or Richmond.
- View the cherry blossoms around your neighbourhood. We have a number of guides and hot spots to check out. Just be mindful of residential streets and properties please.
- Take a hike, there are a lot of family-friendly ones or ones that are leisurely.
- Browse a new park or garden, we are lucky to be surrounding by many gardens that you may not even know about.
- Have a picnic in a park. If you happen to be in Coquitlam, there are even some public areas you can drink alcohol in.
- Go shopping outdoors, there are some Spring sales currently on at McArthurGlen.
