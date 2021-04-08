7 Spring Sales To Take Advantage of at McArthurGlen Outlet Mall Right Now

Spring weather and Spring sales makes a great combination.

If you are looking for some great deals, the MccArthurGlen Outlet Mall has some huge savings on right now. Combined with the beautiful weather coming up, this may be the perfect time to go shopping.

We are rounding some of the sales you may not want to miss.

RELATED:

7 Spring Sales To Check Out

Hour Passion – Up to 80% Off

The “CK Marching Into Spring Event” is on, where you can get up to 80% off Calvin Klein jewelry and watches. With purchase you will also get an additional free gift. Tick tock, this crazy sale is only on until April 30th.

Fossil – Up to 70% Off

This month only you can get a whopping 70% off on the entire store Fossil stores. These watches and bags have been a trendy icon, so if you had your eye on one, take advantage of this sale on until April 30th.

Jimmy Choo – Up to 65% Off

If you ever wanted a pair of Jimmy Choos, now is the time. Shop the Spring sales and get an additional 65% Off. This offer is on until April 11th.

Max Mara – Up to 60% Off

Stay sylish, or at least dress up for Spring and Summer and twirl around for pictures. The Spring/Summer styles are 60% off! If you purchase 3 or more items, get an additional 10% off. This sale is on until April 15th.

Michael Hill – Up to 50% Off

Does someone in your life need some bling, or shop early for a Mother’s Day gift by taking advantage of this sale. Save up to 50% on selected items, on until April 11th.

Ammolite Jade – Up to 30% Off

Shop for mom, shop for a birthday, shop for an anniversary, or just shop for a pandemic pick-me-up. Right now you can get 30% Off + Extra 15% Off on gold setting jewelry, and more. This is a remaining Good Friday sale, but on until April 11th.

Coach – Up to 15% Off

The annually anticipated Coach Family and Friends sale is on, and don’t worry you don’t have to actually know someone working at the store to take advantage of this. Get 15% off until April 13th.

Are you getting excited for these Spring sales? If you are looking for more deals, you may want to check out how to get free Crazy Bread from Little Caesars or free donuts from Krispy Kreme.

For more updates in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.