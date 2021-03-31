Krispy Kreme is Giving Out Free Coffee and Doughnuts Every Week

Mondays just got a little better. A coffee and a doughnut is a great way to start any day, let alone every single Monday.

If you agree, Krispy Kreme has a special offer for you.

At participating Krispy Kreme locations across Canada, you can now get a free original glazed doughnut and medium coffee until May 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme Canada (@krispykremecan)



That’s it. You don’t need to purchase anything, just show up and get your goodies.

This offer is available to customers every Monday until Victoria Day.

RELATED:

Stay updated on new food in Metro Vancouver by checking out our Food section.