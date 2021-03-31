Krispy Kreme is Giving Out Free Coffee and Doughnuts Every Week

Mondays just got a little better. A coffee and a doughnut is a great way to start any day, let alone every single Monday.
If you agree, Krispy Kreme has a special offer for you.
At participating Krispy Kreme locations across Canada, you can now get a free original glazed doughnut and medium coffee until May 24.
That’s it. You don’t need to purchase anything, just show up and get your goodies.
This offer is available to customers every Monday until Victoria Day.
