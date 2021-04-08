Blast of Sunshine and Warm Weather in the Forecast For Metro Vancouver

Christina Chandra | April 8, 2021
News
metro vancouver weather
Photo: Ted McGrath / 604 Now Flickr Pool

It seems that Mother Nature will be handing out some Vitamin D very soon in Metro Vancouver.

The weather, despite rain on Friday, will be sunny and warm over the next 5 days. Essentially we are scheduled to get nothing but sunshine. Temperatures are expected to rise daily and hitting up to 17°C by next Wednesday.

Don’t believe us?

Take a look at the Metro Vancouver weather 7-day forecast.

metro vancouver weather

Photo: Government of Canada Weather

This warm weather is a great chance to enjoy some of the outdoors, given that indoor dining has been suspended. Perhaps check out the beautiful cherry blossoms, some beautiful gardens, or take a hike outdoors.

When warmer weather hits, thankfully there are a lot of options in and around us that are social distancing friendly.

 

