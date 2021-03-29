Indoor Dining To Be Shutdown Across British Columbia at Midnight After COVID Spike

Due to the number of cases rising, the B.C. government is putting a stop to all indoor dining effective midnight, March 30.

Indoor Dining Ban

The ban is expected to remain in place until April 19, however patio and takeout will be allowed to continue. People dining on patios should do so with their immediate household or core bubble only.

These restrictions are similar to what occurred one year ago, and comes after B.C. recorded it’s second highest daily count of cases since the start of the pandemic.

More Restrictions

Group Fitness

British Columbia is clamping down on Group Fitness. Indoor, adult group fitness activities of any kind will be paused. Gyms and fitness centres are restricted to individual or one-on-one activities only.

Worship Services

The previously announced class variance for limited indoor worship has been suspended. Outdoor worship services under the current variance may continue.

Travel

Travel continues to be limited to essential travel, work or medical reasons only. Whistler Blackcomb ski resort has also been forced to close through April 19, 2021, to address and prevent community spread related to non-essentiall travel.

This may come as a surprise to some, as restrictions were slightly lifted by health officials recently, primarily allowing for the 10-person outdoor gatherings. However, health officials stand by that other restrictions must remain. They also mentioned that the focus may shift to workplaces where high rates of transmission has been seen.

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix stated, “we have been able to slowly turn the dial on some restrictions. However, we all need to remember while some activities are safe for us to do, others simply are not.”

The concern is still gathering in homes and areas where layers of protection such as masks are not used. This includes households and other areas where masks are not used, such as indoor dining.

What we know is that B.C. appears to be in its third wave, regardless of vaccines ramping up.

We seem to be back where we were, one year ago.

