Top 5 B.C. Cities People Have Been Flocking To Despite Restrictions

Need a reminder of how beautiful B.C. is?

Travel restrictions have almost made us forget about all the amazing B.C. travel destinations there are, almost. A Canadian travel concierge, Vacay.ca, calculated the 20 most popular places people have been travelling to within Canada, and B.C. was named several times on the list – including the top spot.

Best BC Travel Destinations

According to the ranking, here are the hottest B.C. travel cities that people can’t seem to get enough of. In fact, these places are the far most traveled to within the past year alone (pandemic or not).

South Okanagan, B.C.

Coming out on #1 is the South Okanagan. There isn’t much surprise here, this area boasts some world renowned wineries, spectacular views and hosts great weather.

Victoria & Cowichan Valley, B.C.

Victoria and Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island came in at #5 on the list. The Valley is known to be the warmest part of Canada, and hosts a lot of history. Victoria also is known for its tea and views of the harbour that are second to none.

Golden & Revelstoke, B.C.

#11 on the list may surprise you, however if you have ever been to these small mountain towns you will know that there is ample warm weather and an abundance of active adventures to partake in (hiking, canoeing, etc.). Golden and Revelstoke are also known for natural surroundings and beautiful mountain views.

Tofino & Pacific Rim National Park, B.C.

#17 on the list belonged to the region near the every end of Vancouver Island. Known for sandy, endless, beaches and amazing surfing, Tofino is a very beloved travel destination. In addition, the beautiful forests of Pacific National Park Reserve make that a popular place for people to experience nature at its finest.

Kelowna, BC

Coming in at #19 is Kelowna, which we admit we expected to see higher up, given its popularity during the summer season. Known for an abundance of wineries, there is also a lot to do for adventure seekers. Among others, this area is known to attract those who enjoy kayaking and paddle boarding, hiking, mountain biking, and golfing.

