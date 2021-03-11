Following several months of restrictions limiting social gatherings, British Columbians can meet outside in groups of up to 10 people, effective immediately.

The slightly relaxed rules come as a small relief ahead of Spring Break as the province has struggled with restrictions for the past four months.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the amendment during a COVID-19 health order update, marking a year of the pandemic in the province.

The eased guidelines will allow friends to meet outdoors and families to arrange picnics and play dates. In addition, you and your friends can also soak in the cherry blossoms beginning to bloom around town.

RELATED: 11 Spring Break Activities in Vancouver You Can Safely Enjoy With Your Family

Despite COVID cases continuing to average around 500 per day since February, Henry stated the riskiest settings are inside and the chance of spread decreases outdoors.

“Outdoors is where we need to focus right now. So being able to have those important connections that we need, but do them in a way that’s not going to put people at risk.”

“Find ways to go explore in your neighbourhood. Find ways to go to a park with some friends, to connect in ways that aren’t going to make things difficult,” added Henry.

Provincial restrictions on indoor gatherings will remain in place for the time being. Only people who are part of the same household should be meeting indoors. In other words, this does not mean you should be booking group dinners at restaurants.

To restrict gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day, BC will ban liquor sales at restaurants, bars and liquor stores after 8 p.m. on March 17.