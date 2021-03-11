11 Things Vancouver Can’t Wait To Do When COVID-19 Is Finally A Thing Of The Past

Christina Chandra | March 11, 2021
News
11 Things Vancouver Can’t Wait To Do When COVID-19 Is Finally A Thing Of The Past
Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

Remember the good old days when a trip to the grocery store to pick up a favourite snack wasn’t the highlight of your week?

One year ago on March 11th, 2020, COVID-19 was announced as a pandemic world wide, and suddenly things we found so normal were gone as we headed into lockdown. 

Here in Metro Vancouver, something we thought would last two weeks has instead lasted a whole year. As vaccinations roll out, we find ourselves longing for the simple moments and experiences we never gave much thought before. Here is a list of things we miss doing the most.

11 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Post COVID-19

1. Going to the movie theatres vs. Ordering on demand

movie theatre covid-19 one year

Photo: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

2. Dancing at a concert vs. Singing in the shower

truck stop red truck beer

Photo: Red Truck Beer

3. Watching a Canucks game live vs. Watching games with no fans in the stands

one year covid-19 rogers arena

Photo: @jacobtremblay / Instagram

Fun fact: it’s been exactly one year, March 11th, since fans attended a game live at Rogers Arena

4. Partying on Granville vs. Getting drunk by myself and going to bed

nightclub

5. Attending a wedding vs. Seeing my cousin get married on Zoom

6. Attending parades vs. Walking through empty streets

Italian Day On The Drive

Photo: Italian Day / Facebook

7. Having gatherings with loved ones vs. Missing milestones

birthday party

8. Gambling at a casino vs. Playing scratch n’ wins

things to do at night richmond

Photo: River Rock Casino

9. Travelling vs. Dreaming of travel

flights with covid-19

10. Attending Festivals vs. Looking at photos from last year

Celebration Of Lights / Celebration of Light

Photo: Colin Knowles / Flickr

11. Hugging people vs. Air hugs

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Returns To VancouverAs we have hit that COVID-19 one year mark, we are reminded of the very normal things we may have taken for granted. At least this year, we can look forward to a end vs. not knowing.

 

