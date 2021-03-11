Remember the good old days when a trip to the grocery store to pick up a favourite snack wasn’t the highlight of your week?

One year ago on March 11th, 2020, COVID-19 was announced as a pandemic world wide, and suddenly things we found so normal were gone as we headed into lockdown.

Here in Metro Vancouver, something we thought would last two weeks has instead lasted a whole year. As vaccinations roll out, we find ourselves longing for the simple moments and experiences we never gave much thought before. Here is a list of things we miss doing the most.

11 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Post COVID-19

1. Going to the movie theatres vs. Ordering on demand

2. Dancing at a concert vs. Singing in the shower

3. Watching a Canucks game live vs. Watching games with no fans in the stands

Fun fact: it’s been exactly one year, March 11th, since fans attended a game live at Rogers Arena

4. Partying on Granville vs. Getting drunk by myself and going to bed

5. Attending a wedding vs. Seeing my cousin get married on Zoom

6. Attending parades vs. Walking through empty streets

7. Having gatherings with loved ones vs. Missing milestones

8. Gambling at a casino vs. Playing scratch n’ wins

9. Travelling vs. Dreaming of travel

10. Attending Festivals vs. Looking at photos from last year

11. Hugging people vs. Air hugs

As we have hit that COVID-19 one year mark, we are reminded of the very normal things we may have taken for granted. At least this year, we can look forward to a end vs. not knowing.

