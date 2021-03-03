Here’s How Much British Columbians Owe The Government In COVID Violation Fines

The bills are piling up, in terms of COVID-19 fines in B.C.

The data shows that there are hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to the B.C. government in terms of outstanding pandemic-related fines. While there is no surprise that there are a large number of unpaid violation fines, the exact amount may shock you.

To date, 101 violation tickets have been issued in B.C. under the Federal Quarantine Act. The total sum of the fines are said to be $328,442.

On top of that, there have also been 199 tickets issued to organizers of events and gathers. Each of those are wroth $2,300.

But wait, there is more.

Another 38 violation tickets have been issued in violation of the Liquor Serving and Premises Order. Each of those are also worth $2,300.

In addition, there have been 1,099 tickets given to those who have refused to comply. Each of those fines are worth $230.

That means that there is $457,700 due to gatherings, $64,400 for liquor violations and $252,770 as individual fines.

When all of those are added up, the total amount in COVID-19 fines is a whopping $1,103,312.

That is a big payout B.C. is expecting, that is if it gets paid.

