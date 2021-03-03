Here’s How Much British Columbians Owe The Government In COVID Violation Fines

The bills are piling up, in terms of COVID-19 fines in B.C.
The data shows that there are hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to the B.C. government in terms of outstanding pandemic-related fines. While there is no surprise that there are a large number of unpaid violation fines, the exact amount may shock you.
Let’s Add Up The COVID-19 Fines
But wait, there is more.
Another 38 violation tickets have been issued in violation of the Liquor Serving and Premises Order. Each of those are also worth $2,300.
In addition, there have been 1,099 tickets given to those who have refused to comply. Each of those fines are worth $230.
That means that there is $457,700 due to gatherings, $64,400 for liquor violations and $252,770 as individual fines.
When all of those are added up, the total amount in COVID-19 fines is a whopping $1,103,312.
That is a big payout B.C. is expecting, that is if it gets paid.
