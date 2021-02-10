Nearly 90% of COVID-19 Fines in B.C. Have Been Disputed or Not Paid

Unpaid COVID-19 fines are piling up.

Over $352,000 in COVID-19 fines have been issued in British Columbia. 377 total fines have been issued under both provincial laws and the federal Quarantine Act.

By the end of January, only 12% were paid, according to ICBC, and 51% of the fines are being disputed.

RELATED:

COVID-19 Fines

Normally a person who is ticketed or fined has 30 days to pay that off or dispute it. After that point, ICBC can send it for collections.

24% of the tickets issued were found to be “guilty” offences. Essentially this means it was past the 30-day due mark or the offender disputed it but didn’t show up to the scheduled court date.

The remaining fines include cancelled tickets, tickets that led to a guilty judgement, or are still in-progress (meaning not paid or not disputed).

Some believe those that were fined will not be paying any time soon…or ever.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you think there should be more done to get these COVID-19 fines paid? Do you believe they will remain unpaid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, stay tuned to our News section.