Here’s The New Map Showing the Latest COVID-19 Hot Spots in B.C.

Just like the weather, the hot spots for COVID-19 cases seems to shift in B.C.

The last COVID-19 hot spots map shared showed a concentration in the Fraser Valley region, however that has changed dramatically in recent weeks.

The latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s map reflects cases recorded during the week of January 24 – 30, 2021. While the largest numbers remain in Metro Vancouver, as they have throughout the pandemic due to sheer population, the updated map actually shows much higher per-capita caseloads in other regions of B.C.

What stands out as most concerning are the clusters being seen in: Whistler, the Interior and the North.

The number beside each city name represents the number of cases.

Some Interesting Findings on COVID-19 Hot Spots

The Howe Sound saw 287 COVID-19 cases which is more than any other local health area in Vancouver Coastal Health, the highest per-capita case total shown on the map.

Though the City of Vancouver has more total cases, 406, that includes different local health areas are combined.

The other local health area in Vancouver Coastal Health that recorded this many cases per capita was the Bella Coola Valley.

For the second week in a row, no local health area in the Fraser Health region (to date seen the largest overall number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.) recorded more than 20 cases per 100,000 residents.

Abbotsford, was the only one local health area in Fraser Health recorded 171 cases, approximately 15-20 cases per 100,000.

Elsewhere in B.C., there are three regions in Interior Health that crossed the 20-cases-per-100,000 threshold last week: Cariboo/Chilcotin, Fernie and Merritt.

In Northern Health, the areas reaching 20 daily infection per 100,000 residents included: Terrace, Fort Nelson, Nisga’a and Upper Skeena.

