Forecast Calls For Week of Cold Arctic Air To Blast Metro Vancouver

Do you feel a little chillier?

If you answered yes, you are not alone. In fact, all of Metro Vancouver is being warned that a cold snap due to arctic air circulating, is about to hit us hard.

A special Environment Canada weather statement has been issued for the Lower Mainland. The warning states “the coldest conditions seen this season” and an extreme arctic air chill could arrive this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday as an Arctic air moves from the Interior of the province and into the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver areas.

The Arctic air should be fully in place mid-week, Wednesday to be exact, which is expected to be the coldest day and night, with temperatures dropping down to as low as -10°C.

It’s uncertain if warmer weather will return or if the cold will stay. Residents are being warned that there is a chance that cold temperatures could stay low across Metro Vancouver into the coming weekend.

It may be a good idea to “bundle up” for a cozy Valentine’s Day in.

