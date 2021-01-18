Here’s The Latest COVID-19 Hot Spots Map For British Columbia

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released a map on Saturday showing the confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 3 – 9.

This latest map shows hotspots being in the Interior and the North, as well as a dense growing number in a region on Vancouver Island.

The local health care region with the largest number of new cases is the city of Surrey (with 925 recorded cases that week). However, when looking at a per-capita basis, you can see caseloads similar to Surrey across the province.

The number beside each city name represents the number of cases.

Some Interesting Findings on COVID-19 Hot Spots

Abbotsford recorded 263 total cases of COVID-19, on a per-capita basis, that is actually the same rate as seen in Surrey (20 cases per 100,000 residents each day).

The Agassiz local health reported 19 infections overall, however that puts them at the same rate as above (20 cases per 100,000 residents per day).

The Bella Coola Valley, part of Vancouver Coastal Health, had only 12 total cases, but on the map it is dark red, because the per-capita rate is similar to Surrey’s.

In Interior Health, South Okanagan, 100 Mile, Revelstoke and Kettle Valley, all have the same per-capita rate as Surrey, though recorded totals are just 43, 29, 16 and nine cases, respectively.

In Northern Health, the areas Terrace, Nisga’a, Nechako, Burns Lake, Upper Skeena and Fort Nelson all have the same rate, despite lower actual case numbers.

These findings show that based on the population, the infection rate is similar across all of these regions, making them all COVID-19 hot spots, and not just the city of Surrey.

Other areas in Island Health while not having the same rate as above, did come close during the week of January 3. For example, Cowichan Valley South has 54 new cases. That number puts them between 10 and 15 cases per 100,000 residents of the region per day.

The map shows us that every health region in the province, except Island Health, has at least one local health area seeing the same per capita of high cases, as seen in the City of Surrey.

The latest map of COVID-19 hot spots and cases can be found on the BCCDC website.

