B.C. Warns More COVID-19 Restrictions Could Be On The Way

Dr. Bonnie Henry is warning B.C. that we are on “the precipice” of a spike in cases and that could lead to further COVID-19 restrictions.

“If we find that people are trying to bend the rules to suit their own needs, right now, that is going to mean that transmission will continue in our communities, and we’ll have to look at additional ways to prevent that,” said Henry at Monday’s conference.

With the number of daily cases reaching 500 and limited vaccine supply, Dr. Henry said that it will take very little for that number to skyrocket. She is urging that more effort needs to be taken from all British Columbians to bend the numbers back down.

Dr. Henry’s Warnings

On Monday, Dr. Henry didn’t shy away from warning the ‘rule-breakers’.

Her specific concerns included those that are travelling, having social interactions, or not protected.

She is urging people to stop travel, saying that is increasingly risky with more variants now circulating. This includes interprovincial travel as well international travel.

Dr. Henry didn’t hold back on criticizing the coupe that got caught travelling to get the vaccine recently, saying that “they should be ashamed of themselves” and even used the word “appalling.”

The warnings for more COVID-19 restrictions were met with mixed comments from the public.

And what additional restrictions are you bringing in on Feb 8nif curve isnt bent? Its clear we’re not all in this together; why havent you brought in stricter regional/hot spot restrictions? — Sunny White 🇦🇺🇨🇦 (@sunwhite63) January 25, 2021

Hard to take Dr Henry seriously

when she insists that we have to try harder than we have so far to make the curve nosedive, yet she is not willing to use her authority to mandate masks in schools or lockdown BC as necessary to minimize COVID deaths. I expect better of this Gov’t. — Richard Ajabu (@richardajabu) January 25, 2021

Punishing Those That Break COVID-19 Restrictions

The public safety minister, Mike Farnworth, says the current system for penalizing rule breakers is working. The maximum fine for someone violating the current COVID-19 order is $2,300. Nothing has been said further about a plan to increase fines.

Over 700 fines and tickets have been issued, another 80 fines have been given out for those that have violated the quarantine act.

Farnworth did warn that there is a section for stricter penalties, if people don’t get the message. This includes that for repeat offenders, police can recommend charges in relation to the offence.

