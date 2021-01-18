B.C. Advisor Suggests Another Lockdown Could Prevent a Third COVID-19 Wave

With more questions arising around the COVID-19 variant, a B.C. government advisor warns that there may be a need for stronger restrictions, and a possible B.C. lockdown.

Daniel Coombs is a mathematician who works with the B.C. government as well as the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. He says that based on his calculations, the U.K. variant brings a dangerous time ahead. He also warns that it’s just a matter of time that the variant starts to spread here.

Because the transmission rate of the variant is thought to be much higher and faster, the concern is that if it gets a “foothold” here in B.C. we will see the counts rising very quickly.

“Just to remind everybody that that level of restrictions has led to a slow decrease in the number of cases of COVID that we have here. So when this new strain turns up, it could be a new chapter for the pandemic in British Columbia just because of its much higher transmissibility.”

Coombs says that tighter restrictions, including a B.C. lockdown, will give the province a fighting chance to prevent a third wave of the virus.

“I am very happy to very hear premier Horgan talking about increased restrictions even in travel within Canada. I think that’s entirely appropriate at the moment,” says Coombs.

Vaccinations are Underway, Should We Still Be Concerned?

Coombs says that once a high proportion of the population has been vaccinated, we should see less hospitalizations and deaths.

He describes the incoming of the variant and the vaccination roll-out as a race. Essentially it’s a race between providing enough vaccinations to create herd immunity and the incoming of the new variant.

