Over 50,000 Flight Reservations Canceled After Mandatory COVID-19 Testing Rule

Now that travellers coming into Canada must show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding their flights, airlines have reported seeing at least 50,000 flight reservations cancelled within initial weeks.

The negative test rule was announced on December 31, 2020 and took effect on January 7, 2021.

What Do The Airlines Think About Cancelled Flight Reservations?

Initially, airlines were not apparently pleased with the requirement, stating they were not consulted. They requested two weeks to roll it out, however the request was denied.

Transport Canada said the flight reservations being cancelled are happening with both domestic airlines and international carriers that operate flights to Canada.

“As part of the broader effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has consistently advised Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel,” Amy Butcher, communications director for the minister, wrote in an email to the CBC.

Should There Be Further Travel Restrictions?

While International travel is being restricted and the borders being closed, many are further questioning if B.C. should take it one step further and ban interprovincial travel as well.

Premier Horgan had sought counsel to do so but it is not going ahead despite petitions circulating and calling for action.

