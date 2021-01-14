Canada Will Fine Travellers $5,000 For Fake COVID-19 Test Results

Following the requirement of travellers coming into Canada having to provide a negative COVID-19 test, the federal government has added a new detail.

Those that provide a fake test result can now be fined $5,000.

Transport Canada has detailed that proof of a negative COVID-19 laboratory test result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding a flight into Canada, by any traveller above the age of 5. This is required regardless of citizenship.

Information on Testing

Laboratory tests must be done using a COVID-19 molecular test, such as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) test.

Other types of tests, such as testing for antigens, are not accepted.

The proof must be in hand at the time of boarding, otherwise you will not be allowed to board your flight into Canada. More details on how this will be organized can be found here.

A Proper COVID-19 Negative Test

To be accepted, proof of a proper negative laboratory test must include the following details:

Traveller name and date of birth

Name and civic address of the laboratory/clinic/facility that administered the test

The date on which the test was conducted

The method of test conducted (e.g., PCR or LAMP)

The test result (such as “negative” or “not detected”)

The government is already addressing potential attempts of fake documents by making it explicitly clear that travellers will denied boarding, and subject to fines of up to $5,000 under the Aeronautics Act. The federal government has also said, “this could also result in additional actions being levied against the traveller by a Public Health Quarantine officer upon arrival in Canada.”

So you can end up with a hefty fine and possible additional penalties for trying to fake it.

Anyone who receives a negative test result and is authorized to enter Canada must still complete the full 14-day quarantine.

