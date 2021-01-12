Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended Again As COVID-19 Cases Soar

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Canada-U.S. border closure will see yet another extension.

The border between Canada and the U.S. will remain closed to all non-essential travel until February 21, 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today.

“I can confirm that Canada will extend by another 30 days – until February 21st – the border measures that are currently in place with the U.S.,” said Trudeau. “Our focus since the start of this pandemic has been protecting you and your family.”

The border closure was first introduced in March of 2020 when the pandemic began and has been extended on 30-day intervals since.

The ban restricts crossing to commercial traffic, those returning back to their home country, and other essential travel.

It also restricts anyone travelling between the two countries for leisure, thought that didn’t stop thousands of Americans from trying to enter Canada in 2020.

In fact, one American even tried to cross into Canada on an ATV carrying 200 kg of drugs.

Any traveller allowed into Canada is required to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, anyone on a flight coming into Canada will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon landing.

