As expected, Twitter’s reaction to British Columbia suspending indoor dining along with group fitness, Whistler Blackcomb and more this afternoon was quick and,frankly, exactly what you think it was.

At the moment, there are plenty of question marks around the way our Province has handled the pandemic, and what’s to come in the near future.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for people to share their two cents on the situation as Twitter became flooded with reactions to the news.

Here’s what people had to say:

I have 0 complaints about indoor dining being restricted in BC simply because I hate working — Em (@purple_stoobs) March 29, 2021

@DrBonnieHenry @adriandix @jjhorgan should have done a proper shut down this winter, instead of just waiting for the vaccines while intl flights come in daily, ppl traveling around the country, etc. Of course the #’s went up. Typical backward approach. — Amanda Feder (@amandaebell) March 29, 2021

March Madness has a whole other meaning here in #BritishColumbia. #COVID19 #bcpoli — Teresa Trovato (@TeresaTrovato) March 29, 2021

She told people to travel to other areas and stay in a family bubble and go to family cabins. Now she’s saying oops bad idea. Funny how it’s only bad now that spring break is over and over more $ to be made. Same with Whistler…closed after spring break?! — Janelle (@JanelleM1432) March 29, 2021

funny how indoor dining is suddenly considered dangerous, but not dangerous enough to include resturant workers in vaccine rollouts. pick a side bc — nikki (@nikkih_98) March 29, 2021

BC Gov has allowed indoor dining since June2020 & now deciding to halt indoor dining after allowing restaurants that had recent outbreaks to get vaccinated. So, places that had no outbreaks/cases now get punished double by not getting vaccinated AND having to close indefinitely — marissa (@amissmaris) March 29, 2021

So the BC Gov't is halting indoor dining… if they still allow church and other indoor activities to continue I'm going to throw a table. #bcpoli #covid19 — Becky Knight 😷 (@bmeckie) March 29, 2021

Henry is right about one thing. Outdoors is far, far safer than indoors. Even lift lineups with a mask on are no worse than waiting outside a store. Going to the mountains is pretty safe. Whistler closed because of restaurants, partying, shared accommodation for employees. — Gabriel Bauman 🇨🇦🍌🕵️‍♂️ (@GabrielBauman) March 29, 2021

So apparently there is no more indoor dining offered at BC restaurants. (For whatever reason). Dr. Henry and the BC government continue to display ZERO consistency in the handling of COVID-19. #Thanks — Jamie Shiho (@jamieshiho) March 29, 2021

Two weeks ago, #BC announced allowing of gatherings of up to 10 people outside. Now, major restrictions return to indoor settings. So frustrating. — Robert Bartlett (@RBartlettSport) March 29, 2021

Unreal. @WhistlerBlckcmb closed, BC indoor dining closed, gyms closed… "Vaccine ahead of schedule"? This feels a lot like square one, @jjhorgan. #COVID19 — Brittany Law (@BrittanyBVL) March 29, 2021

It's great that BC finally closed indoor dining and indoor exercise. Way too late, but a good step. I am glad they reversed the dumb church thing. But holy shit, don't be awful to young people for no reason. — Phaistos Disc Steven🥑 (@stevenedwards) March 29, 2021

Clearly Dr. Bonnie Henry and her team have learned absolutely nothing from the past year. If you're going to shut down indoor dining, you'd be better off locking everything down 100% for the 3 weeks and be done with it. #britishcolumbia #covidbc — Stefano D'intino (@sdintino17) March 29, 2021

I'm surprised it took this long for BC to pause indoor dining. — 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 Talia M. Wilson 🌈🇺🇸 (@olyfilmgirl) March 29, 2021

If nothing else, why wasn't a strict "locals only" policy implemented. How many travelled from outside of BC to Whistler over spring break? Just as concerning, how many from other regions in BC travelled there for spring break? — Jamie Elmhirst (@jelm_jelm) March 29, 2021

Why are so many people in BC now knickers-twisted & teeth-gnashing? Not much has changed. No indoor restaurant or pub meals. Takeout and patios still ok. No indoor gyms or religious gatherings. Outdoor and 1:1's still ok. Why the drama? Covid19 and Public health are co-evolving. — Elle Peah …- – -… (@ouroborosage) March 29, 2021

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.