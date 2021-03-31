10 Beautiful North Vancouver Hikes To Add To Your Bucket List

North Vancouver and West Vancouver hikes offer adventure paradise—with their many trails, lush forests, cascading waterfalls and jaw-dropping mountaintop views.

Explore all the regions have to offer by adding some of these hikes to your bucket list.

North Shore Hikes

BCMC Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Kim (@sarah_kim_l437)



A steep climb that offers an intense workout for all of you go-getters. Situated east of the Grouse Grind, the BCMC trail runs parallel from the base of the mountain to the chalet at the top. The difficult 3-km (one-way) takes about 1.5 hours to complete. It’s much less crowded than the grind and you can take the gondola back down after soaking up the sights.

Big Cedar & Kennedy Falls Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Siyoung Lee (@kashiyoung)



The rugged trail will take you through a forest of magical old-growth cedar trees and lead you to a stunning waterfall. The intermediate 10-km (round-trip) hike takes about 5 hours to complete. After about an hour-and-a-half you will reach what is known as the Big Cedar Tree, which is about 600-years-old.

Dog Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alicja kowalczuk-siy (@alicja.kowalczuksiy)



The trail starts at Mount Seymour and takes you on a short but scenic hike to a spectacular view of the city. The 5-km (round-trip) hike takes about 2 hours to complete. It’s an easier hike but it still is a bit more technical with hills and slippery tree roots along the way.

Eagle Bluffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio Mercado (@maumercado)



A popular hike in West Vancouver that gives you incredible views of the Cypress Mountain area, Cabin Lake and over top of Black Mountain. The 8-km (round-trip) intermediate hike takes about 4 hours to complete. Spend some time at the top, as the views are breathtaking.

Norvan Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanzir Uzzaman (@tanziruz)



Wander around the lush forests of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park that takes you to the scenic waterfall. The intermediate 14-km (round-trip) hike takes about 5 hours to complete. The trail runs parallel to Lynn Creek and is fairly flat. It’s a great trail to explore year-round and the perfect place to bring your dog.

RELATED: 7 British Columbia Adventures To Explore For Under $100

Lynn Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Chiu 💛 (@tiffchiuu)



The steep trail is in the beautiful Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. The intermediate 9-km (round-trip) takes about 4 hours to complete. There’s also an elevation gain of 720 meters. While the hike is quite challenging, the view once you reach the peak makes it all worth it.

Skyline Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@julliette23)



This trail is full of history. It passes a collapsed cabin and the site of a US Airforce jet crash that occurred in 1954. The intermediate 5-km (round-trip) hike takes about 3 hours to complete. The unique trail also follows the old chairlift that used to be used to go up Grouse Mountain before the gondola was built.

Little Goat Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍁Edu🍁 (@edu.ol)



This scenic hike takes you through the backcountry trails behind Grouse Mountain. The easy 5.5-km (round-trip) hike takes about 2.5 hours to complete. Once you reach the top, there’s stunning views of Crown Mountain and Goat Mountain.

St. Marks Summit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Trails (@vancouvertrails)



The popular hiking trail is the first peak located along the Howe Sound Crest Trail from Cypress Mountain. Enjoy views of Howe Sound after embarking on this challenging 11-km (round-trip) hike, that will take about 5 hours to complete. Despite the challenge, the rewarding views make it among the most popular North Vancouver hikes.

Thunderbird Ridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danika Nik (@danika_nik)



Explore this relatively quick and easy hike from the top of Grouse Mountain that will give you amazing views of the city (on a clear day), Crown Mountain, and Kennedy Lake. The 6-km (round-trip) hike takes a little over two hours to complete.

For more updates in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel & Outdoors section.