7 Easy B.C. Trails The Whole Family Can Enjoy This Spring

Hit the trails for a leisurely hike the entire family can enjoy this spring season.

These easy hikes and trail walks in and outside Vancouver are the perfect way to get you back into the swing of things (aka burn off some of those winter calories), while enjoying the great outdoors with your favourite people.

Easy spring hikes in B.C.

Twin Falls – The North Shore

Check out this short, but popular hike in North Vancouver that takes about an hour to complete with 1.5 kms of trails to explore. It crosses the beautiful Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge and then follows Lynn Creek before looping back on the opposite side of the canyon. The dog-friendly trail has an elevation gain of 65 meters.

Pacific Spirit Regional Park – Vancouver

If elevation is not your game—enjoy a leisurely trail walk through Pacific Spirit which is right in Vancouver near UBC. There are up to 10 kms of trails which can take up to three hours but you can go for shorter walks too, depending on the route you choose. The whole family can enjoy a stroll here while practicing the Japanese art of “forest bathing.”

Lost Lake – Whistler

Looking for an easy trail to go for a walk in Whistler? Lost Lake is just the place for you. The 5 km trail takes you on a loop around the whole lake and takes about 1.5 hours round trip. It’s a beautiful walk with very little elevation—about 50 meters. It’s also super accessible and within walking distance from Whistler Village.

Hidden Grove – Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast is filled with serene trails, but this one is particularly special. The 3.5 km trail features enormous Douglas Fir trees—making it a lush walk to welcome spring. It’s located just North of Sechelt and takes about an hour to complete round trip with an elevation gain of 80 meters.

Minnekhada Regional Park – Coquitlam

Visit this stunning destination for a family-friendly hike with 10 kms of trails to choose from. It’s a peaceful spot to spend an afternoon and take in all the nature and wildlife in the area. You’re going to want to spend at least a couple of hours here taking in the views from various vantage points nestled throughout the trails.

Teapot Hill – Cultus Lake



Add a little whimsy to your day by checking out Teapot Hill, which is next to Cultus Lake. The 5 km trek includes a brief hike uphill where you can take in unsurpassed views of the lake. With an elevation gain of about 250 meters, it takes about two hours to complete. In case you’re wondering how it got its name—it has little teapots strewn throughout the trail, giving hikers a little something extra to discover along the way.

Tynehead Regional Park – Surrey

Bring the fam jam to Tynehead Regional Park, with 4.5 kms of trails to explore along the upper Serpentine River. There’s a large network of trails here so you can choose your own path and go at your own pace. It also includes an off-leash dog area if you want to bring along your four-legged family member.

