It’s that time of year again. Spring has sprung and that means the triumphant return of the annual Chilliwack Tulip attraction.

The highly anticipated event has become the primary tulip draw for locals seeing as it’s the only tulip field left in the Fraser Valley. As most have heard, organizers for the Abbotsford Tulip Festival announced it would not be returning.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Pink; Here’s The Best Spots Bursting With Cherry Blossoms

The Chilliwack Tulip attraction is the largest of its kind in BC, with millions of tulip bulbs blooming each year. The attraction was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, but has announced its return (with health and safety protocols in place) for its 15th annual edition, starting Sunday, April 11.

However, due to the current provincial travel advisory, organizers are strongly encouraging only residents of the Fraser Valley to attend at this time. The provincial government is also encouraging residents to avoid non-essential travel outside of your region.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

As you can imagine, this year’s event will look different as it follows guidelines set out by provincial health officials. As a result, several health protocols will be implemented to ensure visitor safety.

This includes:

Field capacity will be limited to 25%

Tickets will be sold online only, in one-hour blocks

Masks are mandatory in all areas of the grounds at all times (however, they may be removed briefly for photos so long as social distancing can be maintained)

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available in multiple locations

Staff will be sanitizing high-touch areas throughout the day

Directional pathways will be 3 to 5 metres wide

You can learn more about the COVID-19 safety plan here.

Blooming Timeline

The “Chilliwack Spring Blooms” (featuring full bloom hyacinths and early blooming double daffodils, along with a 4-acre field of budding tulips) will take place April 11 – 16.

The “Chilliwack Tulips” (the remaining acres of tulips) will be in bloom from April 16 until at least May 2.

The Experience

Guests will be able to roam among more than 20 acres of 25-plus tulip varieties, plus over 16 types of double daffodils, and 10 varieties of hyacinths. Overall, there will be more than 6.5 million bulbs.

There are also numerous photo-op props throughout the grounds, including seven sets of swings, and several raised platforms.

In addition, The Farm Shop will be open daily, offering fresh cut and potted tulips, dahlia tubers, sunflower seeds for the garden, and tulip-themed souvenirs, along with individually wrapped frozen treats and bottled refreshments.

You Might Also Like:

Chilliwack Tulips

When: Opens April 11, 2021

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack – parking is free

Tickets: Tickets will be available for purchase online one week in advance

For more ideas on things to do in Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.